WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are at the scene of a water main break in West Terre Haute.
Scroll for more content...
News 10 was able to confirm this through Vigo County Dispatch.
Dispatch said Old Paris Road to Providence Place have been blocked off while crews work to resolve the issue.
At this time, no other information has been released.
We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
Related Content
- Officials on scene of water main break in West Terre Haute
- Officials call fire "suspicious" in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute
- Bus route to West Terre Haute approved