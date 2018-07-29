Officials on scene of water main break in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are at the scene of a water main break in West Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

News 10 was able to confirm this through Vigo County Dispatch.

Dispatch said Old Paris Road to Providence Place have been blocked off while crews work to resolve the issue.

At this time, no other information has been released.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.