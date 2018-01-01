Officials looking into cause of fatal Clay County fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Monday house fire in Clay County.

Officials report the fire was at a house on State Road 340 near County Road 500 West Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, the house was overtaken by flames. The house was destroyed when our crew arrived on the scene.

At this time, officials are not releasing the name of the victim.

The bitter cold created hazards for firefighters. When temperatures are this cold, hoses and water lines can freeze. That can make water access difficult, as crews have to haul in water from other sources. The cold also takes a toll on the first responders.

Ice formed on the road due to water runoff.

Officials are looking into the cause of the fire. News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.