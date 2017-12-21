Officials explain reasons for flu restrictions at Greene County hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following flu concerns at a Wabash Valley hospital.

Scroll for more content...

We first reported on Wednesday that the Greene County General Hospital now has restrictions on visitors.

Officials told News 10 it's the best way to prevent a flu outbreak within the hospital.

They put precautions in place whenever they see three or more flu cases.

This way, the hospital can help infant and elderly patients avoid the flu.

The hospital requires all of their staff to get a flu shot.

They urge others to get the shot as well, even if it doesn't guarantee prevention.

"Even if the flu shot doesn't work 100 percent, it can lessen the severity of the flu, and we hope it does that even though it may not be exactly the right strain," Dr. Patria Canfield said.

The restrictions include no visitors with a fever, cough, or vomiting in the previous 24 hours.

Visitors under 16 won't be allowed unless they're visiting a sibling and are symptom-free.