WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are calling a fire suspicious in West Terre Haute.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Poplar Street.

Fire officials told News 10 they believe the building was unoccupied.

When News 10 arrived to the scene, the building was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the building has caught fire before.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.