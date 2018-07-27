Clear

Officials attempt to rework Interurban project in Shelburn, bids too high

Shelburn town leaders have been trying to bring a new look to the inside of the inside of the Interurban Depot.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 6:33 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new look could be rolling into a historic part of a small town.

It's been around since 1911.

The council recently received bids for the project.

Many of them came in higher than expected.

An architect worked with contractors this week to see what could be changed to get the cost down.

They are working to finalize the project.

