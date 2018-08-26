Clear

Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested

Sheriff Wood says the three people who were taken into custody are Candace Bell, Brenda Elledge, and Toby Ingram. (Edgar County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

An investigation is ongoing in Edgar County, Illinois between local officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 6:31 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An investigation is ongoing in Edgar County, Illinois between local officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood says three people were arrested in connection to a search warrant served last Monday.

He says the warrant was served at 401 Union Street in Paris. At that address, Wood says a large amount of methamphetamine was found, as well as other items that signaled the drug was being sold at the residence.

Sheriff Wood says the three people who were taken into custody are Candace Bell, Brenda Elledge, and Toby Ingram.

The Sheriff adds that more arrests are anticipated. He says the joint investigation lasted a few weeks, and wants to thank citizens who called in useful tips for the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out