Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An investigation is ongoing in Edgar County, Illinois between local officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood says three people were arrested in connection to a search warrant served last Monday.

He says the warrant was served at 401 Union Street in Paris. At that address, Wood says a large amount of methamphetamine was found, as well as other items that signaled the drug was being sold at the residence.

Sheriff Wood says the three people who were taken into custody are Candace Bell, Brenda Elledge, and Toby Ingram.

The Sheriff adds that more arrests are anticipated. He says the joint investigation lasted a few weeks, and wants to thank citizens who called in useful tips for the investigation.