TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local veterans needing help have a new place to go.
On Wednesday, the ribbon was cut on Veteran Health Indiana.
The clinic has officially been open for about a week.
It's in a former strip mall on West Honey Creek Drive.
The new clinic is much larger than the previous facility.
That's to accommodate the addition of telehealth, visiting specialty services, additional mental health services, and physical therapy.
A VA spokesperson told us this location will be used for a couple of years until they build a brand new clinic.
That location has not been announced.
Related Content
- Official cut the ribbon on new VA Clinic
- City leaders cut the ribbon on a new hotel
- Trucking company holds ribbon cutting for new location
- Leaders gather to cut the ribbon on 12-Points store
- Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute
- Donnelly: Terre Haute "perfect location" for new VA clinic
- New temporary VA Clinic opens in Terre Haute
- The ribbon is cut on a new boat dock at Fairbanks Park
- New VA Clinic to go behind Honey Creek Mall, preparations underway to build $25 million facility
- Local intersection bears ribbon for breast cancer awareness
Scroll for more content...