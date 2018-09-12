Official cut the ribbon on new VA Clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local veterans needing help have a new place to go.

On Wednesday, the ribbon was cut on Veteran Health Indiana.

The clinic has officially been open for about a week.

It's in a former strip mall on West Honey Creek Drive.

The new clinic is much larger than the previous facility.

That's to accommodate the addition of telehealth, visiting specialty services, additional mental health services, and physical therapy.

A VA spokesperson told us this location will be used for a couple of years until they build a brand new clinic.

That location has not been announced.