Officers use Terre Haute North for active shooter training

Students have only been out of school for one day, and officers are using Terre Haute North Vigo High School as a classroom of their own.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been one week since a shooting at an Indiana middle school.

On Friday, local police officers are preparing for a similar situation.

Vigo County's school protection officers took part in active shooter training.

Throughout the year, there are about 60 officers spread throughout the different schools.

On Friday, the officers did drills on engaging potential shooters and clearing classrooms.

"We want them to be as prepared as possible for the worst case scenario. That is the number one goal of the training...and we want them to be ready to engage in a situation should it happen in the school," Tom Balitewicz, the director of student services told us.

There are multiple training sessions and different modules throughout the year for the officers.

They also have shooting qualifications once a year.

