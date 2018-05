TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Golf was the name of the game for several law enforcement officers.

Scroll for more content...

But they didn't hit the Rea Park greens just for fun.

It was part of the 27th Annual "Sheriff's Shootout Golf Outing."

The event raises money for Hamilton Center's Adolescent Services.

If you would like to learn more about this event or the Hamilton Center, click here.