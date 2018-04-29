Officers and volunteers collect prescription drugs on national take-back day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers and volunteers spent their Saturday collecting and sorting drugs.

The work was part of National Drug Take-Back Day and people gathered across the region like the Vigo County Fairgrounds. Officers say it's an active effort to fight the drug epidemic.





Terre Haute Police Sergeant Steve Lockard says, "It's pretty prevalent. A lot of times people experiment with prescription drugs before anything else because they think that it's safe, if it's prescribed by a doctor it can't be that hazardous and we want to try to get that message out that that's not the case and remove these from the field of play, if you will."

The initiative was organized by Drug Free Vigo County with the help of Chances and Services for Youth and local police agencies.

People could just drop-off medications. The pills and containers were separated for proper disposal so they do not contaminate the environment.

Sgt. Lockard says, "It's actually turned over to the DEA where it's incinerated as part of their national drug take-back program."

Organizers say people using the service are grateful.

Kandace Brown with CASY says, "We've had people come up and say they've been holding on to these medications, they had a loved one that passed away, they didn't know what to do with it and so it's actually a rather emotional thing for them to take this step to get rid of the medications that are no longer needed. So, it gives us a moment to connect with the community on a deeper level, just really being a service for them in a time of need."

If you missed this event, you can still drop off medications anytime in boxes at the police and sheriff's departments, outside Baesler's Pharmacy and at Honey Creek Mall near the bank.