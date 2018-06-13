Officer-involved shooting investigation under prosecutor review

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation of an officer-involved shooting is now in local hands.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says his office received the completed investigation by the Indiana State Police this week. Now, comes the legwork of going through all the documents.

This all dates back to the events that unfolded May 4th.

First was the murder investigation of Robert "Paulie" Olson at a home on South 18th Street in Terre Haute. That investigation led police to the Garden Quarter Apartments.

At Garden Quarter, shots were fired between the suspect, and police. Officials say Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was shot and killed. Police named Christopher Wolfe as the murder suspect in both Olson and Pitts' deaths. Wolfe was also shot and killed at the scene.

Since the investigation involved a Terre Haute Police Officer, the investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police.

Modesitt says now his office will be combing through witness statements and reports. Given how much information Modesitt's office has to look at, it could take a bit.

He says, “I would guess, you know probably a week, you know maybe ten days, something like that. But you're usually talking quite a bit of information that you have to go through."

When speaking with Modesitt, he says since his office hasn't gone through the investigation yet, they're not able to make any decisions or comments on what's been given to them.

Court documents show Lakrista Julian is due in court next week. Terre Haute Police arrested her at her Garden Quarter apartment. That's where the fatal shooting of Officer Pitts happened. Police say Julian helped the murder suspect.