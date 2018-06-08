Clear

Officer Rob S. Pitts Memorial Way: Terre Haute City Council votes to rename road

The Terre Haute City Council unanimously passed a resolution to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council unanimously passed a resolution to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

A portion of Erie Canal Road will be renamed Officer Rob S. Pitts Memorial Way.

This will be from Margaret Drive to East Davis Drive.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said the family requested that stretch of road because Officer Pitts would use it to travel to and from work.

The next step is to put up the signs.

The change will not cost taxpayers anything. 

During the city council meeting, News 10 learned the signs would be paid for by donations. 

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said he would reimburse street crews for their time if that is necessary. 

