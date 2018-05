TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, News 10 learned that Officer Rob Pitts' patrol car will be retired.

That means it will not be used by the department as an honor to Officer Pitts.

His car had been sitting outside of the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters as a makeshift memorial until Wednesday.

No specific details have been released yet.

We'll pass those details along to you as soon as they become available.