Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a little more than three months since the death of a Terre Haute police officer.

Officer Rob Pitts died while working a murder case in May.

On Thursday his family received a special honor.

News 10 stopped by ISU Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute where the Sycamores took on Quincy.

The Pitts family served as honorary team captains.

We spoke with Officer Pitts' daughter, Brooke.

She says she was moved by the support.

"It really means a lot, especially considering I go to ISU. That they're willing to recognize him and my family and especially my dad," Brooke told us.

The team also presented the Pitts family with a team jersey with Pitts badge number.