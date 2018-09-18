Clear

Officer Rob Pitts, along with three other fallen Indiana officers to be honored on Thursday

The Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Fallen Officer Memorial Service will be held on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial service is set for four Indiana police officers killed in the line of duty.

The Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Fallen Officer Memorial Service will be held on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Among those honored will be Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty on May 4th.

Sergeant Joe Cox from Allen County, Conservation Officer Sergeant Ed Bollman, and Deputy Jacob Pickett from Boone County will also be recognized.

The ceremony will also include the addition of three historical officers to the Indiana Memorial Wall for the 'Roll Call of Heroes' at the service.

