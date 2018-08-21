Officer Rob Pitts Memorial sign to be placed on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when a portion of Erie Canal Road will be renamed after a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer.

The Rob Pitts Memorial Street sign will be put in place on Monday morning at Canal Road and Davis Drive.

Community donations paid for the sign.

The family requested this stretch of road because Officer Pitts would use it to travel to and from home and work.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May.