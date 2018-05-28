Office of Attorney General’s Mobile Operations Center to visit Parke and Fountain Counties

ROCKVILLE, Ind (WTHI) - Members of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s outreach staff will make stops in Parke and Fountain Counties on Tuesday, May 29.
You can meet with the staff in the library parking lot to search for unclaimed property, file consumer complaints, or just learn what OAG is doing for Hoosiers across the state.
10:30 p.m. to noon at the Veedersburgh Public Library, 408 N. Main Street, Veedersburgh, IN, and
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rockville Public Library, 106 N. Market Street, Rockville, IN.
