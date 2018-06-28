Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Off the Beaten Path: Cabin Fever

News 10's Ross Rowling stopped into the small town for a summer evening where he found a story of dedication in this edition of Off the Beaten Path.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Bridgeton, Indiana is home to just over 100 people.

Scroll for more content...

It's made famous for 10 days a year in October during the Covered Bridge Festival.

News 10's Ross Rowling stopped into the small town for a summer evening where he found a story of dedication in this edition of Off the Beaten Path.

Click play to see the story.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Danger heat moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It