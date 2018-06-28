Off the Beaten Path: Cabin Fever

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Bridgeton, Indiana is home to just over 100 people.
It's made famous for 10 days a year in October during the Covered Bridge Festival.
News 10's Ross Rowling stopped into the small town for a summer evening where he found a story of dedication in this edition of Off the Beaten Path.
Click play to see the story.
