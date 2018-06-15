Off the Beaten Path: Bench Worx

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids are building a future...and it's all thanks to a man with a mission along with a unique summer camp at Chances and Services for Youth.
Jeff Schrock has made cabinets his entire life, and a few years ago he realized fewer and fewer young people could work with their hands.
So he decided to do something about it.
News 10's Ross Rowling stopped by to show us how this camp is putting the fun in fundamental in this edition of Off the Beaten Path.
