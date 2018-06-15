Clear

Off the Beaten Path: Bench Worx

Local kids are building a future...and it's all thanks to a man with a mission along with a unique summer camp at Chances and Services for Youth.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids are building a future...and it's all thanks to a man with a mission along with a unique summer camp at Chances and Services for Youth.

Scroll for more content...

Jeff Schrock has made cabinets his entire life, and a few years ago he realized fewer and fewer young people could work with their hands.

So he decided to do something about it.

News 10's Ross Rowling stopped by to show us how this camp is putting the fun in fundamental in this edition of Off the Beaten Path.

Click play on the video to watch.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It