Clear

Obama to receive award, give speech at U of Illinois

Former President Barack Obama will speak at the University of Illinois, where he'll also receive an award for ethics in government.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama will speak at the University of Illinois, where he'll also receive an award for ethics in government.

The university says Obama will speak at 11 a.m. Friday at Foellinger Auditorium in Urbana. Tickets will be distributed to university students and are not available to the public.

The university's Institute of Government and Public Affairs will honor Obama with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government. A national selection committee chooses the recipient of the award.

Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill tells The News-Gazette Obama's speech will "offer new thoughts on this moment and what it requires from the American people." She says he'll also encourage people to vote.

The award honors the legacy of Douglas, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1949 to 1967.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warming up with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home