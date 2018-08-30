O'Shaughnessy Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods temporarily closed due to mildew issues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular venue on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has temporarily closed after mildew was found inside.

News 10 learned that O'Shaughnessy Hall has closed.

Areas of mildew were discovered inside the building.

Emergency maintenance crews are working to clean the building.

No food will be served...or events will be held in the hall until the mildew issue is resolved.

"Because of course, this has not happened in the 100 years that we've had this building...so this is very unusual and we're really trying to get on top of what the issue is," Sister Paula Damiano, from the Sisters of Providence, said.

The Sisters of Providence operate the facility.