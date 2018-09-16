O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County event space celebrated its reopening on Sunday.

We told you about O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall closing late last month. That's after mildew was found in the building.

The Sisters of Providence told News 10 a faulty heating and cooling system was to blame.

Sunday, operations continued with a brunch at its facility on Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus.

"We're just excited to have everyone back and everyone's excited to be back," said General Manager Mary Harvey.

Be on the look out for new things to come this year! Harvey says they have a lot planned, including being open the Sunday after Thanksgiving.