OPCW visits site of alleged chemical attack in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) - The global chemical weapons watchdog says a team of inspectors has visited the Syrian town of Douma to collect samples for an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack there two weeks ago.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons issued a statement Saturday saying the team "visited one of the sites in Douma, Syrian Arab Republic today to collect samples for analysis" in their investigation.

It added that, "The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma."

The OPCW fact-finding team was delayed for several days in its attempts to reach the town.

The organization says the samples it has collected will be analyzed at OPCW-designated laboratories and the team will draft a report based on the findings, "as well other information and materials collected by the team."

The OPCW mission aims to establish whether chemical weapons were used, but is not mandated to apportion blame for the attack.