OFFICIALS: Stolen vehicle involved in Clay County crash, occupant ejected

It happened at 100 East and 1400 North.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a crash in Brazil.

Our News 10 crew arrived to the area just before 9:30 on Saturday night.

Officials on scene told us two teenagers were driving at high rates of speed. That's when the vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over. 

Officials said an occupant was ejected. Another occupant, who police say is also a juvenile, ran away from the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen out of Parke County.

We're working to get more information from officials and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

