OFFICIALS: Minor injuries after car crashed into bank building

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials said two people received minor injuries after a car crashed into a local bank.

According to the Marshall Fire Protection District, it happened around 11 Saturday morning at First-Mid Bank, formerly First Bank & Trust, on North Michigan.

When crews arrived, officials said a car drove through the front entrance and came to a stop inside the lobby.

Officials confirmed two people in the lobby were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Marshall Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.