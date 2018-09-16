OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are waiting to see if criminal charges could be filed after a horse was found in bad shape.
Lt. Billy Snead with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 it started with a call around 11 Sunday morning.
That's when police were told about a horse walking down a county road. Police said the horse was very skinny with its ribs, hips and back bones visible.
Snead said the state veterinarian was contacted and confirmed the horse to be in poor condition.
The Sullivan County Humane Society was also called. They told us the horse was taken to Horse Shoe Equine Rescue in Terre Haute.
At this time, police are not releasing details about the horse's owner as the investigation is still ongoing.
Snead said depending on the state vet's final report, charges could be filed.
