OFFICIALS: Cigarette likely caused fire at local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a cigarette likely caused a fire at a Terre Haute business.
It happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bunch Nursery. That's at 3500 Hulman Street.
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the business.
Employees were evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.
According to fire officials, the fire was traced to a pile of mulch.
A fire investigator told News 10 the fire was ruled accidental. The investigator went on to say the fire was likely started by a cigarette.
A portion of a fence was damaged.