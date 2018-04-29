Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

OFFICIALS: Cigarette likely caused fire at local business

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bunch Nursery.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a cigarette likely caused a fire at a Terre Haute business.

Scroll for more content...

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bunch Nursery. That's at 3500 Hulman Street.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the business.

Employees were evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the fire was traced to a pile of mulch.

A fire investigator told News 10 the fire was ruled accidental. The investigator went on to say the fire was likely started by a cigarette.

A portion of a fence was damaged.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It