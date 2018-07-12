Nutrition rocks at Vigo County Public Library program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People at the Vigo County Public Library had the chance to prove that nutrition rocks.

That was the theme behind an event at the library's west branch.

Purdue Extension taught kids the importance of eating healthy and being physically active.

Workers also encouraged students to spend less time behind devices like computers and phones.

We spoke with Janet Royer from Purdue Extension.

She told us everything we do has a consequence.

"It hurts our body and we forget that. We forget about the foods that we eat and how they are impacting us even in the future and wondering why we have some health issues when we can probably change some of those if we made better choices now," Royer said.

During the school year, she visits classrooms in Vigo, Vermillion, and Sullivan Counties.

She also teaches those students the importance of healthy living.