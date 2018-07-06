TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nursing students at Ivy Tech got a very special introduction to a different part of the nursing career.
Scroll for more content...
The students got to experience helicopter day.
It was another chance for nurses to experience what opportunities their career path can bring.
They had the chance to learn what it is like to be a flight nurse, and what its like to work in a confined space.
If you want to learn more about the nursing program at Ivy Tech, click here.
Related Content
- Nursing students learn what its like to be a flight nurse
- Forensic nurses: helping victims of sexual assault
- Flu activity has nursing home taking extra precautions
- Illinois officials to address lack of sexual assault nurses
- Indiana nurse accused of sex assaults on hospital patient
- Students learn about the future of cars
- Educators learn how to better protect students
- Dugger students learn drunk driving lesson
- Nurses with a mission: Send older ER patients home with help
- Former Regional Hospital nurse receives three years probation for sexual relationship with a minor