Now hiring! Post office holds Terre Haute job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Postal Service is now hiring.

On Friday, they held a job fair.

It highlighted the many vacancies the agency needs to fill as the holiday season approaches.

Many of those jobs are above minimum wage with some of them being part-time.

Organizers say those part-time positions often lead to full-time jobs.

"This is actually the first time we've done a job fair. We're hoping if this is a good turnout we can go to other areas of the state and do the same. Just to make people aware of the post office and what we have to offer," Post Master Lora Daugherty said.

If you couldn't make the fair on Friday...there's still time.

There will be another fair on Saturday.

It will take place at the Terre Haute Post Office located on Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute.

It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.