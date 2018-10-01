Now hiring: INDOT hosts job fair, looking for winter help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People looking for work could find it with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

On Monday, INDOT held a job fair in Terre Haute.

They say they are looking to hire for a variety of positions.

Officials say they're also looking to hire seasonal workers as winter approaches.

If you weren't able to make it to Monday's event, you'll have another chance.

On Tuesday, INDOT will host another job fair from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Crawfordsville.

The address for the event is 41 West 300 North.