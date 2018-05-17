Clear

Not your normal stopped train: After engine fire, Deming Park railroad temporarily shut down

Posted: May. 17, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Deming Park attraction at Deming Park is down and might not be running for a while.

We're talking about the train located in the park.

Recently, the engine caught fire.

Park Superintendent Eddie Bird told News 10 what actually caused the fire has been fixed, but now, the engine has very little power.

Now, park officials are searching for a replacement.

Bird says one of his top priorities is to get the train back up and running as soon as possible.

