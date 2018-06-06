Not dead yet: Indiana woman’s gravestone says she’s dead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman is pushing for a cemetery to repair her gravestone more than a year after she discovered it lists her as dead.
Sixty-seven-year-old Donna Rader discovered the error in May 2017 when she, her daughter and granddaughter traveled to Valhalla Memory Gardens in Bloomington to visit her late husband’s grave.
The Herald-Times reports that they discovered beneath Rader’s name on the couple’s shared headstone that it lists her date of death as Sept. 4, 2016.
But that’s the day her husband, Jerry Dee Rader Sr., died, and Rader insists that she’s alive.
Rader’s daughter, Tania Johnson, says they were promised the engraving error would be fixed this spring and they’re fed up.
A spokesman for the cemetery says the mistake would be fixed this week.
