Northern Vigo County house fire under investigation

Investigators are looking into what caused a late Monday afternoon fire in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are looking into what caused a late Monday afternoon fire in Terre Haute.

The fire started just after 4:00 at a house Betty Jean Lane.

The house is in a subdivision in northern Vigo County.

Otter Creek's fire chief said the fire started in the back of the house.

That is where the kitchen is located.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but there were three dogs inside.

Crews had to give one of the dogs oxygen and a neighbor transported it to Heritage Animal Hospital for treatment.

A second dog was found and its status is unclear, but crews were unable to locate the third.

