Clear

North Korea demolishes what it says is nuclear test site

The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a concession.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 8:01 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

PUNGGYE-RI, North Korea (AP) - North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Scroll for more content...

The demolition happened Thursday at the site deep in the mountains of the North's sparsely populated northeast.

The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month.

The North's decision to close the site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit. Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Trump's demands for denuclearization.

The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a concession.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It