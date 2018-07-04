Clear

North Knox Swimland hopes to reopen

The North Knox Swimland has been closed since June 19th.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - For kids in Bicknell, the go-to place to cool down is the NorthKnoxx Swimland.

Cheyanne Clark says, "Whenever it's open I'm out here almost every day. And there's always a lot of people come out and i enjoy coming out here so I'm out here almost every day."

Cheyanne is one of those kids. However today, she's helping her mom get the pool back in shape.

Clark says, "I enjoy it because I love coming out here. Whenever it was closed I kind of got bored. I came out here to try to clean it and everything just to try to get it back open."

Mechanical issues forced the pool to close on June 19th. Since then the pool has passed inspections with the state and county health departments. It is now one test away from re-opening.

Swimland Manager and Treasurer Cheryl Noonan says, "Our first test, which I got the call this morning that we passed the first part, so we are waiting until tomorrow to find out about the second part. So we can submit our second test and hopefully be open this weekend."

While the pool may open this weekend, many problems still lay ahead.

Noonan says, "It needs to be redone. There are all kinds of old piping. The concrete needs to be busted up. We need new pipes put in. The pool has been band-aid so long it really needs a surgery."

A surgery that is unlikely to come considering the financial situation.

Noonan explains, "At our pool, we're lucky to make twenty-five dollars a day. After we pay lifeguards and fill concessions. We don't really have a big thing because some days we're negative. After we pay everybody."

The pool relies on fundraisers and donations. Hoping to keep the doors open for kids like Cheyanne.

Clark says, "yes! I'm very excited. I can't wait."

Doing what they can to help Bicknell cool off.

