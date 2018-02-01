North Knox Pays Respect to Fallen Solider; Police say thanks for escort and support

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI)- First Lieutenant Clayton Cullen was well known in the Knox County community and that includes his involvement in high school.

Scroll for more content...

Throughout the halls of North Knox Jr./Sr. High School is a few pictures of Cullen before he joined the army. That's because of his dedication to sports and academics.

The school has been doing their share to show respect to “Clay” as he was known as. Wednesday for his return home the school had a two-hour delay.

This allowed students and staff to pay respect when law enforcement escorted him to Bicknell. The school is also holding Cullen's visitation and his funeral.

Many who taught him at the school like John McClure are saddened by his loss but they still remember the happy student he was.

“He brings a smile to my face every time I think about him in part because he always seemed to have a smile on a kind of a wry grin. He was very successful here at North Knox and very well received here. So I’m happy he was able to come home."

The Bicknell City Police Department played a big role in helping to bring Clay home. They sincerely want to thank the many law enforcement agencies that joined forces with them to escort Cullen from the Indianapolis International Airport to Bicknell.

Police Chief Terry Stremming says that the support from the nearly 10 law enforcement agencies speaks volumes. This included Indiana State Police, Vigo County Law enforcement, Sullivan County Law enforcement, Knox County Law enforcement, and many city law enforcement agencies along the way.

“It was just outstanding to see that kind of support for our local hero coming home. People were stopping in both lanes and were out standing along the road saluting and having their hands over their hearts.">

Visitation is set for Friday from 2 PM to 7 PM at North Knox High School. Then Saturday the funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10 in the morning.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that Saturday flags in Knox County be flown at half-staff in honor of 1st Lieutenant Clayton Cullen.