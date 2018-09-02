Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Clear
This is the 53rd year for the Little Italy Festival in Clinton. That makes it now one of the oldest running festivals in Indiana. It’s festival that has been supporting non-profit organizations since the beginning.

One of these long benefiting organizations the Clinton Lion's Club tent. For over fifty years they have been here with their salami and cheese roulette game.

Dean Strohm of the Lions Club says it's a fundraiser that makes up a third of their yearly fundraising for their community programs.

"Plus our motto is we serve and this is a way that we can live up to that motto and serving our community," said Strohm.

The Lions Club isn’t alone though. There are nearly ten other non-profits at the festival itself or around town for the occasion.

LIFT President Lynell McCracken says It's been one of the main goals of the festival to promote these local organizations since the beginning.

"Well, actually the festival was started by a group of nonprofits. The lions club kind of had the idea and went with it and so through that it’s kind of grown and spread," said McCracken.

What the festival is excited about is seeing the younger generations getting involved. Especially with some of the schools raising funds for their efforts.

Festival organizers just hope these kids will inspire more to attend the weekend-long event.

"It’s great to have the older people with the tradition but the younger people have new ideas to get it going and get out there on social media and things like that and kind of meet people where they are so I think that's important and I think that's just going to help the festival grow," said McCracken.

Labor Day is the last day to visit the Little Italy Festival. Their hours on Monday will be from eleven in the morning to nine thirty at night. If you would like to learn more about the festival, check out their website here.

