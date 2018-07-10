Non-profit receives national accreditation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The campus of the Southwest Youth Village. It's there kids learn to overcome behavioral issues. By working with each other, they learn lessons in teamwork and respect.

Child and family services CEO Lynne Rump says, "To build a healthier community. Healthier families. A healthier respect for each other. It's about a culture that supports all of us in a safe and respectful manner."

It's one of six divisions under the Child and Family Services corporation. The corporation has a focus on behavioral health. Now receiving accreditation from the joint commision.

Rump explains, "When we decided to pursue joint commision accreditation it was really a demonstration of our overall commitment to a higher quality of service. That we consider ourselves a health care provider now."

The process began in April of 2017.

Rump says, "Did a lot of preparations. We basically take our business apart and put it back together again."

Joint commision inspected facilities in 2018. Rump says the accreditation is from the work of the employees.

Rump explains, "I think we're very proud of the people who provide services here. They're highly committed. They deal with tough issues every day. And this is really to their credit."

Helping improve behavioral health for these kids, and others who need it.