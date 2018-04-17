Clear
Nominations open for Illinoisan of the Day state fair honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The nomination period is open for the Illinoisan of the Day honor at this year's Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation says it's looking to honor residents who have the characteristics of integrity, dependability, sense of community and strong ethics.

Nominees must be at least 25 years old, be affiliated with Illinois state or county fairs or agricultural groups and have a strong history of volunteerism and community service. They also must have been involved in service activities, educational projects or youth programs.

The deadline for nominations is June 25. Forms are available on the museum foundation website . The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 9-19 in Springfield.

