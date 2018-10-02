Noblesville police ask public to help find two missing girls

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WTTV) – The Noblesville Police Department is asking the community for help finding two missing girls.
Police say 11-year-old Abigail Auker and 12-year-old Tristen Watson were last seen in the 11000 block of SR 32 East getting into a beige or tan late model SUV or van.
The report was filed with police on Monday around 7 p.m.
Auker is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Victoria’s Secret “Pink” shirt with a peach sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Reebok shoes.
Watson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants with pink and green flowers.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 317-773-1300.
