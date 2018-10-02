Clear

Noblesville police ask public to help find two missing girls

The Noblesville Police Department is asking the community for help finding two missing girls.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 9:04 AM
Posted By: WTTV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WTTV) – The Noblesville Police Department is asking the community for help finding two missing girls.

Police say 11-year-old Abigail Auker and 12-year-old Tristen Watson were last seen in the 11000 block of SR 32 East getting into a beige or tan late model SUV or van.

The report was filed with police on Monday around 7 p.m.

Auker is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Victoria’s Secret “Pink” shirt with a peach sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Reebok shoes.

Watson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants with pink and green flowers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 317-773-1300.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

Image

A warm October night ahead, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

Image

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

Image

Local leader has harsh words for the potential jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct