No serious injuries after a tree branch fell through Linton cheerleader bus

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a tree branch went through a school bus with Linton-Stockton High School cheerleaders inside.
It happened just before 4:30 on Friday in the northern part of Linton.
According to officials, the cheerleading team just left the school to travel to Linton's football game in Indianapolis.
The bus reportedly went under a large tree when a branch fell off and went through the roof of the bus.
Officials say only minor scratches were reported and nobody was hospitalized.
