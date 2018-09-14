No serious injuries after a tree branch fell through Linton cheerleader bus

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a tree branch went through a school bus with Linton-Stockton High School cheerleaders inside.

It happened just before 4:30 on Friday in the northern part of Linton.

According to officials, the cheerleading team just left the school to travel to Linton's football game in Indianapolis.

The bus reportedly went under a large tree when a branch fell off and went through the roof of the bus.

Officials say only minor scratches were reported and nobody was hospitalized.