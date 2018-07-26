No serious injuries after Wednesday morning crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are okay after a crash near U.S. 41 and State Road 246 in Southern Vigo County.

One of the vehicles involved a News 10 pickup truck.

Police say the driver of a passenger car heading east on 246 pulled into the path of the truck.

Emergency crews took the driver of the car to the hospital.

He was treated and released.