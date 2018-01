PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Slick conditions made for a busy Monday morning for emergency responders.

Scroll for more content...

Crews responded to accident calls all over the Wabash Valley including one on State Road 47 near the Turkey Run Golf Course in Parke County.

This accident happened just before 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported but both vehicles sustained quite a bit of damage.

To check road conditions before you head out, click here for Indiana and here for Illinois.