No injuries reported after semi overturns on U.S. 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a semi driver reached to grab something from the floor when his truck traveled off of the roadway and ultimately rolled onto its side.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said the crash happened Wednesday moring at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Washington St. just west of Sullivan.

The driver of the semi, Nathaniel Hill of Clarksville, Tennessee, told police he reached down to pick up an article from the floorboard, when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. He tried to steer back onto the roadway, but the weight of his load caused the trailer to overturn.

The truck was hauling plastic pallets and was en route to Terre Haute.

Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed for two hours as crews cleaned up the crash site. They also cleaned up a small diesel fuel spill.

No injuries were reported.