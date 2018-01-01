wx_icon Terre Haute 15°

Juvenile cited after police say he crashed into a school bus

It happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning at 19th and Warren Streets in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One juvenile was cited after police say he left the scene of a school bus crash.

It happened Wednesday morning at 19th and Warren Streets in Terre Haute.

The juvenile driver told police he slide through the stop sign hitting the school bus.

Four children were on the school bus when the crash happened.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were treated and released.

Police say the underage male left the scene of the crash and went home.

After finding the driver, police cited him for leaving the scene of an accident and for not having a driver's license or insurance.

