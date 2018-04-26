Clear

No serious injuries reported after Vigo County school bus rear-ended

Vigo County school bus crash near 41 and Harlan (Photo Credit: Frank Rush)

No serious injuries were reported after a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The crash involved a Vigo County School Corporation bus.

It happened just before 3:00 in the northbound lanes near U.S. 41 and Harlan at the railroad tracks.

According to police, the driver of the bus was slowing down so it could come to a complete stop at the railroad crossing.

That is when it was rear-ended by a box-truck.

No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Both the bus and the box truck had to be towed from the scene.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It