No serious injuries reported after Vigo County school bus rear-ended

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The crash involved a Vigo County School Corporation bus.

It happened just before 3:00 in the northbound lanes near U.S. 41 and Harlan at the railroad tracks.

According to police, the driver of the bus was slowing down so it could come to a complete stop at the railroad crossing.

That is when it was rear-ended by a box-truck.

No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Both the bus and the box truck had to be towed from the scene.