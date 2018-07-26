'No animal could've done this' Wildlife rescue group wants answers after vandalism

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It doesn't cost a penny to get a birds eye view of the beauty at the Wabashiki Wetlands.

"They come here to look at all the birds, and the river otters, and the raccoons and opossums," said Amber Slaughterbeck, "The whole reason people come to the Wabashiki Wetlands area is to see wildlife."

Slaughterbeck knows the area very well. She's the founder of the Wabashiki Turtle Research & Rescue group.

For several years, the group has dedicated time and resources to protect local wildlife, like turtles, in the area. A wildlife fence, which was installed about two years ago by the Indiana Department of Transportation, was created to prevent animals from crossing into oncoming traffic.

"Since we've had the fencing installed, we have witnessed a lot more wildlife, the ability to rescue them and not having them on the highway," she said, "We've witnessed them being saved a lot easier."

However, rescue efforts have hit a snag lately.

Slaughterbeck said this week they discovered someone had intentionally cut holes in the fence's wiring. As a result, Slaughterbeck said a river otter was killed after being hit on the highway on Monday.

Slaughterbeck said the damaged caused for the 5th otter to be killed since 2011.

"It just breaks my heart to know that someone in our community would take that time out of their day to be cruel," she said.

News 10 walked along the fence trails with Slaughterbeck. During our walk, more holes were found cut along the wires of the fence.

"We come out and we weed eat this fence, we tack this fence down, we ensure that wildlife isn't crossing all summer long pretty much, it can vary from March to November, every day," she said, "and to see that our efforts are not being taken seriously, and not one, but three holes have been cut, it really, it makes me very sad."

In the meantime, Slaughterbeck said she and volunteers will help fix the fence. However, she wants to extend the invitation to whoever is responsible to come help.

"It's greatly going to set us back because we're going to have to fix that fencing," she said, "but you also endangered wildlife, and that alone should make you want to stop."

"If they would like to volunteer with us to fix what they've done, we'd love to have them come out and make amends," she added.