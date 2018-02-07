Nine people locked up after Crime Stoppers live event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nine people are behind bars thanks to your tips into a special Crime Stoppers campaign.

News 10 teamed up with Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers.

City, County, State, and Federal Officers hit the streets, helping to make the community a safer place for you and your family.

Thanks to your leads, nine wanted fugitives are behind bars.

Jessica Scank was not happy to see our cameras.

Scank was one of the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted, nabbed by Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies.

Scank was booked into the Vigo County Jail, charged with theft and fraud.

Tuesday evening, we profiled 15 of the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted.

Officers took your confidential tips...while dozens of more officers hit the streets.

Our News 10 photographers went with them, looking for our featured fugitives to put them behind bars.

Wade Anshutz was one of those featured.

He was nabbed on Tuesday night for a drug charge by the Terre Haute Street Crimes Unit.

50-year-old Terry Plew was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Officers were looking for his step-son.

They arrested him instead for an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.

"Dozens of officers knocked on doors trying to make a difference," Sheriff Greg Ewing said.

Once word got out, two of our most wanted turned themselves in.

Those two were Jonathan Clymer, wanted for domestic battery, and John Robert Smith, charged with escape and domestic battery.

They told police they hear their names on Crime Stoppers and gave themselves up to the Vigo County Jail.

In total, nine of the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted are behind bars.

It's a campaign the community can call a success.

Crime Stoppers will continue to take tips for the people on our list.

If you know where someone on this list is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.