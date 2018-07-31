Next phase of 7th Street construction starts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As work on part of 7th Street in Terre Haute ends, the next construction phase has started.

The city wrapped-up work on Phase One, between Hulman and Voorhees Streets.

Now, the contractor will turn its attention south of Voorhees.

Crews will re-build 7th Street between Voorhees and Wheeler.

The city says this portion of 7th Street will reopen by the end of August.